Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,027,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,964,000 after acquiring an additional 213,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,516,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,562,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 44.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,033,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,809,000 after buying an additional 936,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,001,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,915,000 after buying an additional 1,103,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

