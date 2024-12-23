Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $37.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ERJ opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.72. Embraer has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Embraer by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 146,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

