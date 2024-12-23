UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UBS Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UBS Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.