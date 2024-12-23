UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 104,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

