MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $41.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

HZO opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $640.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MarineMax had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

