Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 556,970 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Pharvaris by 31.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after buying an additional 335,687 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 36,027 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,488,000.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pharvaris from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Pharvaris Trading Up 2.9 %

Pharvaris stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $623.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of -3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.