Analysts Set LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) PT at $40.00

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on LandBridge from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LandBridge from $39.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of LandBridge from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSE LB opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. LandBridge has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in LandBridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LandBridge in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

