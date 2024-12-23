Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 118 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $87.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

