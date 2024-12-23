TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

TTE stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

