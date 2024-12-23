Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives $10.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 62,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

