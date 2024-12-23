11,690 Shares in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 267,399 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Yalla Group by 145.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 209.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 21,349 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 59,378 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 48,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YALA opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Yalla Group Limited has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $648.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

