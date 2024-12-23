SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 10,048 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $126,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,567.50. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $44,881.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,734.96. This trade represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,679 shares of company stock worth $276,439. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SI-BONE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SI-BONE by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 103.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $555.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

