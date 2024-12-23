Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $49,000 Position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2024

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Viomi Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Viomi Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.