Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $49,000 Position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Viomi Technology Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.
Viomi Technology Profile
