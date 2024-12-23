Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $49,000 Position in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Viomi Technology Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Viomi Technology Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

