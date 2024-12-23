Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $45,000 Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIVB stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Civista Bancshares from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group raised Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

