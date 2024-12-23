Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 14,121 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 61.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 609,939 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,743,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 33.1% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $7.77.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

