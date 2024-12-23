Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 2,016 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,438,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,662,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 582,821 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $2,010,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% during the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,337,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 306.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

View Our Latest Report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.