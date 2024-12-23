Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $40,000 Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 600.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after buying an additional 187,456 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 151.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 28.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 36,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $106.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $894.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

