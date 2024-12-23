Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,246,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 61,454 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GeoPark by 3,251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

GeoPark Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $9.15 on Monday. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $468.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.99 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

