WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WK Kellogg by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 3,575.4% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of KLG stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. WK Kellogg Co has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. WK Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WK Kellogg

In other news, Director G Zachary Gund bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $1,166,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,100. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

