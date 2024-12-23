Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

HELE stock opened at $62.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $127.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

