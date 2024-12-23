Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VGT stock opened at $631.61 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $460.48 and a 52-week high of $648.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.19. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.