Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,996 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alight were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alight by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Alight by 24.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Alight by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregory A. George sold 84,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $645,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,285.20. This trade represents a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Gregory R. Goff sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 852,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,552. This trade represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,334,929 shares of company stock valued at $43,895,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Alight Stock Performance

Alight stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.39 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

