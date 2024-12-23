Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Adecoagro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,578,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,099,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 55.1% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 30.3% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,649,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 616,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Adecoagro Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGRO opened at $9.62 on Monday. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

