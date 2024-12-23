Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $32,000 Investment in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other news, insider James Mikolaichik bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,336.43. This represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $723,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,257.18. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRKS opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

