Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,574 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

OPI opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $120.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.93 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -8.89%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

