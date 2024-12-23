Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 1,811 HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 98.1% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 267,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 49,366 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

HUTCHMED stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $21.92.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

