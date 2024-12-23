Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,240.90. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Delaney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $2,058,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,763.91. This represents a 50.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,694 shares of company stock worth $4,048,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $48.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.70 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

