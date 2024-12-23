Barclays PLC Buys 15,357 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 512,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,348.28. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at $357,803. This represents a 62.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,172 shares of company stock worth $9,878,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $117.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.