Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 28,332 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 820.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 47.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 103.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

