Barclays PLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $736,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,773,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBI opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.65. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.09). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Robert Neil Mackay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $215,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $245,613.26. This represents a 46.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $268,507.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,622.08. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,440 shares of company stock worth $5,425,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

