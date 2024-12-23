Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,957 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,376,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,063 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,877,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,059,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $21,809,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fluence Energy by 1,355.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,024,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after buying an additional 953,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.
Fluence Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.39. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $26.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FLNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.65.
Fluence Energy Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
