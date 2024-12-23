Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 556,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Standex International by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Standex International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 460,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,092,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 254,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,068,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $189.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.51. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $140.04 and a 1-year high of $212.65.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SXI

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,661 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $349,491.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,196.71. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $319,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,763.66. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,419. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.