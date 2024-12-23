Barclays PLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,413 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 357,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,324 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $4,464,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 190,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

