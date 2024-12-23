Barclays PLC Buys 10,300 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 390.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of UFP Technologies worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in UFP Technologies by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,176,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $9,791,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in UFP Technologies by 217.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,473.24. The trade was a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,462.70. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,154. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT stock opened at $252.85 on Monday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.43 and a twelve month high of $366.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.69 and its 200-day moving average is $301.64.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

