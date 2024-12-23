Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 124.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,779 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64,334 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,442,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,356,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 333,390 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 25.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 199,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 26,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $1,049,507.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,446.16. This represents a 49.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $28,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,334 shares in the company, valued at $263,217.26. This trade represents a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,991. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trustmark from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMK

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $35.71 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.