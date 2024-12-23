Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Up 51.3% – Still a Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 51.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 1,480,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 688% from the average daily volume of 187,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Up 51.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$97.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.