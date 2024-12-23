Barclays PLC Acquires 248,482 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,482 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Borr Drilling by 666.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.95.

Borr Drilling Cuts Dividend

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BORR

Borr Drilling Profile

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.