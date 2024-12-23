Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYCR. Stephens started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Paycor HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

Shares of PYCR opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $962,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,734,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 132,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.