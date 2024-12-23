Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after buying an additional 1,896,348 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 79,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 77,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.61. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFIN shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,435,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,049.88. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

