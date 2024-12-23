Barclays PLC Acquires 10,341 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,883,000 after acquiring an additional 143,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 997,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $992,669.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,214.76. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,803. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

THG stock opened at $153.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.36 and a 1-year high of $166.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.19.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.