Barclays PLC Grows Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,447 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 119.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

