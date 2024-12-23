Barclays PLC Purchases 43,981 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Air Lease worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,875,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after buying an additional 70,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,673,000 after buying an additional 115,293 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 7.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,269,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,859,000 after buying an additional 155,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,119,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 101,568 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.