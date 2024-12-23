Barclays PLC Increases Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 279.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $1,696,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,096,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of AMN opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.23. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,595. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

