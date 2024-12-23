Barclays PLC Buys 27,244 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 9,463.5% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,147,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,813 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth $259,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $235,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,484.67. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,144. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion stock opened at $99.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

