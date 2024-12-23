Barclays PLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,784 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLM. TD Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

