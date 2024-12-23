Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,089 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LPX shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LPX opened at $104.40 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,225.50. This trade represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,835.58. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.