Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 161.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.1 %

CENTA stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

