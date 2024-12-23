trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRVG
trivago Price Performance
trivago Company Profile
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than trivago
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.