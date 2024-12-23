trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.26 on Friday. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $158.06 million, a P/E ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

