Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.00 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.60.
Marin Software Company Profile
