Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $2.00 on Friday. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

