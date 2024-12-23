TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

