Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP April Crisp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,913.80. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Greg Washer sold 10,981 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $121,449.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,900. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,756 shares of company stock worth $1,482,459. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.